SCSO: Domestic violence suspect escapes deputies after chase

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- The suspect of a domestic violence investigation led deputies on a chase and eventually was able to run away on Wednesday night.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Sam C. Ingram, 33, drove away when deputies tried to contact him as the suspect of a domestic violence investigation. A victim reported to SCSO she feared Ingram would kill her.

Ingram drove away from the scene – with an adult male passenger in his car – heading south on Highway 2 after 7:30 on Wednesday night. The SCSO deputy chasing Ingram said the suspect slammed on his breaks, lost control and spun around in the area of Chattaroy Road. The deputy said Ingram came to a stop, facing the patrol car.

The deputy said he drew his weapon and ordered Ingram to show his hands. The passenger did just that, SCSO said, but Ingram began to drive away. The passenger jumped out before Ingram could pull away, officials said.

SCSO continued on to say Ingram eventually ran his car off the road into a field near the 14400 block of East Black Road.

Ingram's car was damaged, officials said, and he ran away from the scene.

Despite an “extensive search” locate Ingram – involving deputies, K-9 units and a helicopter – they were not able to find him, SCSO said.

Ingram faces two misdemeanor warrants, as well as charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, driving while suspended and a potential domestic violence charge of harassment (threats to kill.)

KREM