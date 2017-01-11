Salvation Army Community Center gives free mumps vaccines

MMR Vaccine (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

MEAD, Wash. – Seven Mead School District students have been diagnosed with mumps.

In a letter sent to parents, the Spokane Regional Health District wrote the students will be staying home until they are no longer contagious. Health officials said large outbreaks are occurring across the U.S. including in Washington State.

The Salvation Army Community Center gave out free mumps vaccinations Wednesday due to the illnesses. The free clinic runs until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials are giving free measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. They say about 30 percent of people with a mumps will have no symptoms, while others can show signs of fever or headaches. With the recent outbreaks, they say it is important to make sure your shots are up to date.

Free flu shots and tetanus vaccines are also available.

KREM