Restaurant workers receive special gifts for working on Christmas

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Those working at some fast food restaurants received special gifts for their hard work on Christmas.

Big Table, an area nonprofit, gave out cash and gift cards to local workers. It’s known as the 2016 Big Table Holiday Blitz. The Holiday Blitz started in North Spokane at the Jack in the Box on North Division.

Big Table is a nonprofit that supports those who work in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Santa Claus himself handed out gift cards to the employees during the Holiday Blitz.

"Big Table is there to come along side and support them and encourage them. And especially on Christmas Day when folks, like these nice people here at Jack in the Box, aren't home with their families, they're here serving, so we just wanted to make sure that they knew they weren't forgotten," said Claus.

Claus came in during Christina Mejia's shift. She said it was her fifth Christmas in a row she has spent at work. And she said she doesn’t mind working on the holiday.

"Everyone is always really happy. I love working Christmas. People come in and they're smiling because it's a day filled with love and family,” said Mejia.

For Mejia the gesture was heartwarming. She said it made her day that was already special even better.

"It was great to feel appreciated, it was great to feel like you know people actually remember and care that there are people that work Christmas Day,” said Mejia.

Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 28 restaurants received deliveries on behalf of Big Table and other community members. During the Holiday Blitz 282 Spokane-area employees got cash gifts.





