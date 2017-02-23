Residents on lockdown after pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint

SPOKANE, Wash – A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint by a convicted felon on Thursday night. Several roads were closed and residents around the area were advised to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

According to the police, the victim said the robbery occurred on E. Sinto Ave.

After being robbed, the pizza delivery man still had his phone and was able to call police. Police then set up a perimeter that included Napa St. and Mission Ave. and N. Madelia St. and E. Desmet Ave.

After police set the perimeter, they used K9's to apprehend the suspect. Once police apprehended the suspect, they realized he was a convicted felon and booked him on 1st Degree Robbery and Possession of a Firearm.

The suspect told police he had a medical condition and he was taken to the hospital shortly after being apprehended.

According to police, nobody was hurt during the incident.

KREM