SPOKANE, Wash. -- Service Animals lead the way for people who can’t see, alert their handlers to life-threatening allergens and can even detect dangerous blood levels in diabetics.

For the people they are trained to help, service animals are invaluable. But, many handlers complain people with co called “imposter dogs” are making their lives more difficult and the City of Spokane is now trying to decide what, if anything, needs to be done.

Tammy Hullin said she and her service dog Hannah have had several run ins like this with non-service dogs.

"In the grocery store I've had dogs come around the corner who have lunged at her, snapped at her, have snapped at her, that puts her in a situation where she's not focused on me," she said.

This issue is what brought Hullin to a public meeting Friday night with Spokane City Councilman, Mike Fagan. The topic of discussion was about whether the city needs a policy to crack down on so-called "imposter animals". These are many times emotional support animals that have not met the requirements of a service animal. These animals are treated like service animals so they are allowed into restaurants, stores and other public places animals usually are barred from.

"We see a lot of people who are bringing their emotional support animals into business and they're causing problems not only for businesses but for those of us who have service animals," said Hullin.

The problem businesses face is differentiating between an emotional support animal or a service animal. Hullin said service animals are highly trained and well behaved and that's not always the case for the emotional support animals. She said there needs to be some city-wide policy to address this. However, not all service dog handlers think a policy is needed.

"The law is clear, it doesn't matter if it’s a service dog or an imposter dog, if it’s misbehaving it leaves. If it’s making a mess, it leaves. If it’s barking or growling, it leaves. Only dogs that are well behaved are allowed in public. The imposter dogs in my world don't cause as much trouble as the people who are trying to make a big deal out of it,” said service dog handler Karen Hardy.

Hardy said she would like the efforts be focused on educating people about the laws that are already in place for service dogs.

There will be three more public forums on this issue. The next one is February 23 at the Hillyard Senior Center on North Cook from 11 a.m. to noon.

