Warning: This post has a photo that some would consider disturbing.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutors have declined to file charges in three animal cruelty incidents that happened in 2016.

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service opened the investigation into the deaths of several kittens and an adult cats. In two separate incidents, officials said kittens were found wrapped in USB cords. On August 6, the kitten was dead and the second on September 19, the kitten had to be euthanized due to unrelated injuries, according to SCRAPS. The third incident on October 13, an adult cat had duct tape wrapped around its hind legs and near its front legs. Officials said all of the incidents happened in Spokane, miles apart from each other over the span of two months.

A SCRAPS Animal Protection Officer was assigned to the case and conducted an investigation. SCRAPS officials said their report was referred to the Spokane County Prosecutors Office. Prosecutors declined charges due to insufficient evidence.

The case gained a level of notoriety when two ex-Playboy models began a social media campaign asking SCRAPS to investigate the cases. The models, known as the Barbi twins, suggested there was a serial cat killer on the loose. They enlisted the help of an animal rescue non profit called the Guardians of Rescue.

SCRAPS said they will reopen the case if further information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact SCRAPS at 509-477-2532.

