Potholes leave several locals with repair bills

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane residents struggle to avoid hundreds of potholes scattered around the area. Some potholes even leave some residents with a hefty repair bill.

Mari Pritzl said she was driving south through the intersections of 37th and Freya when she hit a large pothole. Pritzl said it was dark and the hole was covered with water so she could not see it coming.

“I pulled over and I had two flat tires,” Pritzl said.

Along with the flat tires, she said her two rims were ruined, along with her alignment, and is experiencing pain.

Pritzl said, “it hit so hard that I’ve had a sore back and neck since Friday.”

Pritzl said she has seen several other cars hit the pothole as well, but when she called the City to report it, she said the City did not give her much help.

“I called the City Saturday and said hey you need to go put a barrier, something, a warning of some kind up. You know, I understand you probably can’t fill her right now, but they didn’t do it,” Pritzl said.

When she asked to file a claim, Pitzl said she did not get very far.

“When I called and I said well I guess I’ll just file a claim and the guy didn’t really say no you can’t. What he said after I was thinking, he just said well, there’s been hundreds, there’s hundreds of potholes out there,” Pritzl said.

She said it is unclear exactly what the person meant by that statement, but said his tone of voice over the phone was not reassuring.

“Because of the way he said well there are hundreds of potholes, so did he mean go ahead and try cause there’s so many other people in line, we’re not going to help you? I don’t know,” Pritzl said.

As of Tuesday, February 14, the pothole Pritzl hit was still there. The City said you can file a claim for damage caused by a pothole. The form can be found on their website. Since January 1st, the City said 23 claims related to potholes have been filed.

