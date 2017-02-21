Police search for missing 65-year-old woman

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are asking the public for help in checking the welfare of 65-year-old LuAnn Jensen.
Jensen was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. Jensen did not show up for work on Tuesday morning, which is unlike her. Friends and family suspect she has a medical condition.
Jensen is the owner of a silver, 2006, Saturn Vue. The vehicle is not at her home and it is presumed Jensen is driving it.
If you have seen Jensen in the last 24 hours or have any information on her location or condition, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.
