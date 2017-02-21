Police search for missing 65-year-old woman

Police are searching for 65-year-old Luann Jensen. (Photo: Spokane Police Department, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are asking the public for help in checking the welfare of 65-year-old LuAnn Jensen.

Jensen was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. Jensen did not show up for work on Tuesday morning, which is unlike her. Friends and family suspect she has a medical condition.





Jensen is the owner of a silver, 2006, Saturn Vue. The vehicle is not at her home and it is presumed Jensen is driving it.





2006 Saturn Vue. (Photo: Spokane Police Department, Custom)

If you have seen Jensen in the last 24 hours or have any information on her location or condition, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.

KREM