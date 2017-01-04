Police respond to bank robbery in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officials said the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway on North Newport Highway and East Hawthorne Road was robbed just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Spokane Police officials said it is unknown if the suspect displayed a weapon and that he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officials do not believe this robbery was connected to Tuesday’s bank robberies at credit unions inside Safeway stores.
KREM 2 is on the scene and will report more details as they are confirmed.
