Police respond to bank robbery in N. Spokane

Police respond to bank robbery at Northpointe Shopping Center Safeway. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police officials said the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway on North Newport Highway and East Hawthorne Road was robbed just before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Spokane Police officials said it is unknown if the suspect displayed a weapon and that he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials do not believe this robbery was connected to Tuesday’s bank robberies at credit unions inside Safeway stores.

KREM 2 is on the scene and will report more details as they are confirmed.

KREM