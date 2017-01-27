Police on scene of standoff in east Spokane

Police are on scene of a standoff in East Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are on scene of a standoff situation in east Spokane.

North Crestline Street is closed in both directions between East Boone Avenue and East Broadway Avenue. East Cataldo Avenue is closed in both directions from North Stone Street to North Napa Street.

Police responded to a house near East Cataldo Avenue and North Crestline Street around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night, acting on investigative information involving a wanted fugitive. The person of interested has been known to be armed in the past, authorities said.

Just before midnight, officers saw the wanted man run into the home. Police took another man into custody in front of the house who was armed with a handgun.

As of 4:45 a.m., officers have the home surrounded and are asking neighbors within the block to shelter in place.

Resources from the SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams are being utilized in an effort to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

