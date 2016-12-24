Plows hit city streets for Christmas Eve travel

Spokane and Spokane Valley plow roads on Christmas Eve. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – In Spokane cars should be moved to the even side of the street on residential hill routes by 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon to allow city crews to plow.

The city is focused on clearing snow emergency routes which include arterials, hospital district routes, STA fixed bus routes and residential hills.

In Spokane Valley crews are plowing primary and secondary roads and selected hillsides on Saturday.

City crews said they are coordinating with Spokane Valley Police Department to address problem areas as well.

Both cities are asking people to drive carefully and allow extra time to get to your destinations.

KREM