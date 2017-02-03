NWCN
Pedestrian injured in West Central hit and run

Vehicle hits pedestrian near Ash and Maxwell

Rob Harris , KREM 6:48 AM. PST February 03, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – A female pedestrian was struck by a car near North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue Friday morning.

Spokane Police said they are calling the incident a hit and run.

 

 

The woman was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. 

