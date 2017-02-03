Pedestrian injured in West Central hit and run

A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run crash Friday morning. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A female pedestrian was struck by a car near North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue Friday morning.

Spokane Police said they are calling the incident a hit and run.

At intersection of Ash and Maxwell, where a car hit a pedestrian. Woman is currently being treated at hospital. pic.twitter.com/FFcLfr2T2V — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017

The woman was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

