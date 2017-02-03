Pedestrian injured in West Central hit and run

SPOKANE, Wash. – A female pedestrian was struck by a car near North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue Friday morning.
Spokane Police said they are calling the incident a hit and run.
At intersection of Ash and Maxwell, where a car hit a pedestrian. Woman is currently being treated at hospital. pic.twitter.com/FFcLfr2T2V— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 3, 2017
The woman was transported to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.
KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs