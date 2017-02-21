Parking app company owes $80k to the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The app that lets people pay parking meters with their cell phone in Spokane is no longer in service because he City of Spokane said the company owes them tens of thousands of dollars.

Residents of Spokane who do not carry coins or a credit card and usually pay for parking with a phone may have to change their habits to park downtown. When a person tries to scan the meter, the app says the location is no longer active. According to the City, the company behind the app owes then $80,000.

“We’ve had a lot of contact with them. They’ve missed deadlines and commitments, which lead us to making the ultimate decision to end services and our relationship with them. At the same time, we’re still working with them to recount the dollars that are owed to us,” said Jonathan Mallahan, Director of Neighborhood and Business Services.

Up until Thursday of last week, Canadian company LocoMobi Inc. provided a mobile payment service through an app called Quick Pay for parking meters in Spokane. In November 2016. The City of Spokane said they started to notice the company was not paying the City its share of revenue.

The City said they tried to work with the company and did not want to shut down the service during the holiday shopping season, but had no other choice. At one point, the company owed the city $95,000. The company paid $15,000, but still owes the City $80,000.

“I can tell you right now we’re going to pursue every option we have to recover the dollars that are owed to the City of Spokane,” Mallahan said.

The parking app stickers have been covered up while the City works to find a temporary vendor to replace the Quick Pay app. The City hopes to have a new app to pay by phone in the next two to three weeks.

For now, people will have to carry coins or use a credit card to avoid a parking ticket. The new vendor will only be a temporary fix though. The City said they still plan to get bids from several companies before choosing a permanent replacement for the app.

“We want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence to make sure we don’t find ourselves in a similar situation down the road, so we’re really considering security, and ease of use and cost for our customers,” said Mallahan.

Given what happened, the City said they are a little hesitant to partner with companies in the same way in the future, but know how much people like the service so they do plan to replace it.

KREM