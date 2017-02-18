One person injured in kitchen fire in Spokane Valley

071413-fire-truck.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was injured in a small kitchen fire in Spokane Valley Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on North University near East Mission Avenue. They were able to quickly put out a small fire in the kitchen. Officials said the fire damaged the stove and cabinets. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading.

Crews said one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two elderly dogs were also removed from the home and are being care for by Spokanimal. The American Red Cross is helping the people who live in the home.

The damage to the kitchen is estimated at $25,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

