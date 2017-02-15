One of 13 suspects arrested in sex sting sentenced to 3 months

Glenn Hampton (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- One of the thirteen people arrested as part of a child sex sting over the summer was sentenced on Wednesday.

In July 2016, 13 people appeared in court arrested as part of a child sex sting operation called Operation Net Nanny. At the time, detectives said only one of the 13 people arrested were even on their radar. It is a scary though considering what Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich had to say after the arrests happened.

“The reality is you don't wake up one day and just decide you're going to go rape 6, 7, 8 year old boys and girls, these are people that probably have done this in the past, they got caught this time,” Knezovich said back in July.

Glenn Hampton, one of the 13 arrested was sentenced in court to three months behind bars. Hampton was initially charged with attempted 2nd degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Court documents said Hampton posted an ad on Craigslist seeking sex with a boy. Undercover detectives responded posing as a 13-year-old boy and made plans to meet up with Hampton where they arrested him. Hampton initially plead not guilty to both charges but took a plea deal this month and plead guilty to only the charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. As part of the deal, the attempted child rape charge was dropped.



Hampton has no prior felonies. With is lack of criminal history, documents said the standard sentencing range for communication with a minor for immoral purposes is one to three months.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Hampton to three months with credit for time served. Hampton will also have to serve one year of community custody once he's out of jail and register as a sex offender. As for the other 12 arrested as part of the sting, they are all still set to go to trial later this year.

KREM