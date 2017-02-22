One injured in Cheney auto-ped crash

siren (Photo: KGW)

CHENEY, Wash. – One person was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center on Tuesday evening following an auto-pedestrian collision three miles east of Cheney.

Tayler L. Toone, 19, was driving westbound on State Route 904 approaching Jensen Road when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The male pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, did suffer injuries in the crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the crash was a pedestrian violation. No charges have been filed. WSP confirmed alcohol and drugs did not play a role in the collision.

