No-Li outperforms local economic trends

SPOKANE, Wash. – As the Spokane economy continues to inch its way forward, one local business is taking big strides and in the process, they’re putting Spokane’s craft beer industry on the map.

When John Bryant opened No-Li Brewhouse four and a half years ago, he knew it had to be in Spokane.

“When the going gets tough, we lean back on that. We want, we want to be here,” said Bryant.

It was not that long ago that the going was very tough. Four years ago, America was still recovering from an economic catastrophe and Spokane’s economy has been slower to recover from the Great Recession than other cities. But, the local unemployment rate still sits above both the state and the national average, at 6.4%.

Greater Spokane said we are gaining momentum and it is the kind of momentum No-Li is seeing firsthand.

Bryant believes a big part of his success, is helping the Spokane community find success. In 2016, the brewery held a fundraiser for a mother who was badly burned and donated to Tom’s Turkey Drive.

“Our local community is starting to believe in No-Li and other breweries, they are starting to believe that craft beer culture could happen in Spokane,” Bryant said, “and that some of the best beers in the world are now made in Spokane.”

Bryant wants to keep pressing forward. Four and a half years ago, No-Li got started with 20 employees and now they are up to 60.

“We look at No-Li as a place to make a great craft beer that wins medals and brings hopefully pride to the city, but we also look at it as a new economy,” said Bryant.

And in the process, Bryant hopes to grow, not only the economy of craft brewing in Spokane, but the city’s reputation as a destination as well.

Bryant said, “we’ve had people from Japan, sit with people form New York, sit with people from Spokane at tables and enjoy pints of beer and that is what is really cool is getting craft beer on the map out of Spokane.”

As far as the secret for survival going forward, Bryant said simplicity is key.

“Make the best beer you can, be a part of your community, that’s a big thing we want to keep growing,” said Bryant.

