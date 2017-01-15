Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Health officials said there 36 confirmed cases of mumps in Spokane County as of late Friday night.

The Spokane Regional Health District expects that number to grow in coming days, and to help prevent others from getting sick some children may be asked to stay home from school.

Some schools from the Mead, Spokane and East Valley School districts are asking children and staff who are not vaccinated to stay home from school. Health officials said affected families and staff have been notified. They believe it is highly likely more of these orders will be issued.

SRHD officials said none of the exclusions are district-wide.

Health officials said if children are not fully immunized according to immunization requirements set forth by the Washington State Board of Health, then schools have the right to tell those children to stay home from school. The same applies for staff members who have not been vaccinated.

The children or staff members would be asked to staff home through the 26th day after the onset of swelling of salivary glands in one or both cheeks, in the last person with mumps in that school. If another mumps case is discovered in the school after an exclusion period ends, it could start all over again.

