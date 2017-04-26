Newman Lake mom honored by Red Cross for saving children from fire

Angel Fiorini

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – What is left of a Newman Lake home tells a story of what a fire can do.

Pictures, records and possessions are all lost in minutes. The most precious things in that home survived the fire because of two heroes who risked everything.

Angel Fiorini was just falling asleep inside the house with her three children, when she woke up struggling to breathe.

“What is going on and I opened the bedroom door and flames were just roaring, I mean roaring flames,” said Fiorini. “I turned around and I grabbed each of the little ones by their arms. And the biggest thing I regret, and I didn’t think about it for a really long time and I try not to regret it – that I didn’t just yell at Gianna. I didn’t just say ‘Get up Gianna, we gotta get out.’”

She carried her two little ones outside and went back in for her 7-year-old daughter.

“It was black, it was hot. I couldn’t really breathe,” she explained.

She found Gianna and dragged her toward the front door.

“I remember my hand melting on the front door. And I couldn’t really remember if I opened it or not but I think I must have and that’s when I maybe kind of just pedaled back to her to grab her and that’s probably when I passed out,” she said.

Angel was overcome by smoke. Matt Burson was driving by, dropping off a co-worker after his nursing shift.

“You could see and smell the smoke and this orange glow,” said Burson.

He pulled over and ran along the fence to find a way in.

“As I get to the gate, there’s a little crack there, and I see the two little ones, the babies, and I can see their clothes are burnt and their hair is burnt and they are sitting there just screaming,” Burson explained.

The children wanted back in the burning house. Burson knew someone must be in there.

“I got down on my hands and knees took a couple of deep breaths, tried to remember my fire training from 20 years ago, and closed my eyes and headed in,” he explained.

Angel was just inside the home.

“So then I reached under her armpits and kind of bear hugged her and scooted out on my butt and as I brought her out, she was unconscious, I laid her on the ground and I thought well why was she in the house? Babies are out here, she was in the house. She was in there for a reason. Right then, Gianna let out a moan, a cry, and I knew it was a child,” said Burson.

Into the fire he went, a second time, and got Gianna out. The two he saved were flown to the Harborview Burn Unit in Seattle to be treated for major burns and smoke inhalation. Months later, as Angel and Matt looked at the devastation, they saw blessings.

“It isn’t easy to look at but the fact that I’m alive and well and my family is alive and well, changes everything, ya know. So in this tragedy is great joy,” said Fiorini.

“Yeah, I met the strongest lady I ever met in my life and the cutest little girl. I’m very fortunate to be able to do this, I guess,” said Burson.

It was frantic few minutes that forever bonded these two life-saving heroes. A friendship forged by fire.

Fiorini was given the Fire Rescue Award by the American Red Cross on Wednesday. She said it was the first award she's ever received and brought the room to tears when she read a note from her daughter that was given to her when she was still in the hospital.

