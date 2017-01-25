New lights deter crime on East Sprague

Before and after picture of the lights on East Sprague (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- East Sprague is seeing a reduction in crime thanks to a project that took several years to complete.

The stretch of road has had a reputation for prostitution and drug activity. But the people who live in the area have worked hard alongside the police department to change that. Since 45 new LED lights were installed, police said crime has gone down.

“Right now it shows the incidents, the crimes, and the quality of life incidents that we've measured, uh, they're trending down,” said Spokane Police Captain Dave Richards.

Richards said they are seeing a double digit decrease in crimes along East Sprague all because of better lighting. Police said the lack of lighting made it difficult to patrol and respond to crimes because you could not see a suspect until you were right on top of them.

“I worked on the East Sprague area when I was a new patrolman and it has changed so much in a very positive way,” said Richards.

Several businesses said they have also noticed the difference. Nadine Sullivan works at a business on Sprague and often walks to her car alone at night in the dark. She said the lights make her feel safer and working to get them put in made the neighbors come together in a way they had not before.

“I think our community, our neighborhood has gotten more interactive,” said Sullivan.

The lights were installed by Avista and paid for by the city. Lights were also placed under the railroad bridges and in alleys which has made a huge difference for many people here who take the bus.

“It has made a difference in their quality of life, even if it's just walking to the car at night, and there was a neighbor we spoke to she lived in the neighborhood for 20, 25 years and she finally felt comfortable walking in the neighborhood, walking to the bus,” said Richards.

Because of the success of the lighting project here on Sprague, the police department is now working to add lights to several other neighborhoods across Spokane.



