Mumps cases in Spokane Co. rise again to 152

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The number of mumps has risen yet again. The Spokane Regional Health District said 152 people have now caught the illness.

The SRHD said 91 of those people were vaccinated for the illness and 10 were not. There are 51 cases in which a vaccination status is unknown.

Four school districts are telling students who are not vaccinated to stay home. Spokane Public Schools have 18 schools under this order.

KREM