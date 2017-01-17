McMorris Rodgers meets with Spokane NAACP president

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers met with Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler on Monday following the Martin Luther King Jr. rally and march.

A group of 16 community members, including members representing various religions, the LGBTQ community, Asian-Pacific Islanders, Jewish, education, law enforcement, Muslim-Americans and Native Americans were invited.

The group met for 90 minutes and was deemed as informative and a success by those who attended. The group, including McMorris Rodgers, pledged to meet again and on-going, to address poverty, racism and divisiveness.

The initial listening session occurred as a result of the racists events that occurred in Spokane at the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center and at a home in the Logan Neighborhood. Both properties were vandalized with racial slurs.

On the evening of the events, McMorris Rodgers phoned Tyler and expressed her outrage and desire to do something “together” to address the incidents.

“Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers promised me that when she returned to Spokane, we would work together to address the acts and help create the community ‘we’ wanted,” said Tyler. “She showed up and followed through on her promise and I appreciate that.”

“More needs to be done to address racial division in America, and I believe that although we all come from different backgrounds, cultures and races, we are all united in our goal to make our community stronger, safer and more prosperous for everyone,” said McMorris Rodgers.

