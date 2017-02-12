Man struck and killed by car on Division Street

Sirens (Photo: AP Graphics)

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person is dead after they were hit by a car near Division Street and Euclid on Saturday evening, the Spokane Police Department said.

Around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to North Division Street and East Euclid Avenue and found a man who they said was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car remained on scene and police said there is no reason to believe he was impaired at the time of the collision. No criminal charges are pending, officials said.

Division Street was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated. They asked that anyone who may have seen the collision call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 so police can contact you.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

KREM