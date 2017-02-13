Man hit and killed by car on Division identified

Police lights.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed after being hit by a car near Division Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday night.

Craig K. Rust, 60, died from blunt head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the incident to find Rust in what they said was in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the car remained on scene and police said there is no reason to believe he was impaired at the time of the collision. No criminal charges are pending, officials said over the weekend.

The Medical Examiner found the cause of death to be an accident.

Division Street was shut down for several hours while authorities investigated.

