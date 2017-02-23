Malfunctioning train crossing guards leave drivers confused

SPOKANE, Wash. – A malfunctioning train crossing guard posed a problem for drivers just off East Trent Avenue on North Waterworks Street on Thursday.

“Sometimes you know weather related factors and things of that nature can cause them to malfunction. That’s why it’s imperative that we can enlist the community’s help in calling us when something like that happens,” Union Pacific Railroad Spokesman Justin Jacobs said.

The crossing gate at N. Waterworks Street was down for about an hour on Thursday even though there was no train in sight. The arms of the malfunctioning train crossing guard went up and down several times, puzzling several drivers.

Some people stopped and waited for a short time, ultimately though, people realized what was going on and just drove right on through.

“Well we have to look both ways to make sure there’s no train, but they do get stuck,” local driver, Betty Johnson said.

Drivers are required to stop when the crossing gate is down. There are several commercial businesses nearby the railroad and drivers with commercial licenses said the malfunctioning crossing guards pose an even bigger problem for them because they could face a harsher punishment by driving around the gates.

What should you do if you come across a malfunctioning crossing gate?

Union Pacific Railroad asks that people call the malfunctioning gate in right away.

“Safety is a top priority for our company and we would appreciate them calling, there should be a sign with a little number for our 24-hour dispatch center next to the crossing,” Jacobs said.

After KREM 2 called in the malfunctioning crossing gate at N Waterworks, Union Pacific said they would send someone out to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

“If the crossing gates are down and the signals are flashing, please stop first and look both ways because you know at the end of the day, it’s about them getting home safely and it’s not worth risking doing anything illegal around a crossing,” Jacobs said.

There was a crew working on the tracks near N. Waterworks, so that could have been why it was malfunctioning, but Union Pacific could not say for sure.

