Locals brave icy waters at this year's Polar Plunge

Brave souls take to the icy waters of Liberty Lake for this year's Polar Plunge! (Photo: KREM)

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Very brave people will take to the icy waters of Liberty Lake for a good cause on Saturday. Participants in this year’s Polar Plunge are raising money for the Special Olympics.

One of those brave souls is Liberty Lake Police Chief Brian Asmus.

“Law enforcement has taken on Special Olympics as our charity of choice to support throughout the year. And, we do that through a campaign called ‘Law Enforcement Torch Run,’ which is made up of numerous events that we do throughout the year, Polar Plunge just being one of those,” said Asmus.

Asmus has participated in eight Polar Plunges, but this year he is a “super plunger!” Super plungers, those who raised the most money, will take to the lake a day early on Friday. Along with a dozen other people, Asmus will jump into Liberty Lake every half hour between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Yes, they are cutting the ice with a chain saw, and yes, people will soon be running into the water! pic.twitter.com/r1YIez3jw9 — KREM 2 NEWS (@KREM2) February 17, 2017

Participants that are plunging Saturday must raise $50. Asmus alone has raised $14,000 for the cause.

If you are interested in becoming a “Below Zero Hero,” you can still register online.

KREM