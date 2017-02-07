Local teachers upset with Senate confirmation of Devos

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Education Association and local teachers spoke out Tuesday about the Senate’s confirmation of Betsy Devos as Education Secretary.

The vote in the Senate was split 50-50, putting the tie breaker in the hands of Vice President Mike Pence.

KREM 2 reached out to the Washington Education Association, the Cheney Education Association and the Spokane Education Association. All three said they were upset and disappointed that Devos was confirmed.

“I'm really frustrated by that it seems like this is a classic example of money being able to buy power and influence,” said teacher David Egly.

Egly is a high school teacher at the Community School, part of Spokane Public Schools in North Spokane. He said he worries about what this confirmation could mean for public schools given Devos' track record.

“It seems to me like she's more of a lobbyist for charter schools and private schools rather than someone that believes in public education,” said Egly.

Rich Wood with the Washington Education Association feels the same way.

“Betsy Devos is very, very controversial, she has no experience with public education in fact she's spent most of her life fighting to privatize public education and to weaken our public schools,” said Wood.

When KREM 2 spoke with the Cheney Education Association they said they were deeply saddened by the confirmation. But everyone said they will continue to fight for our schools. In fact, several people said it has sparked a fire for teachers and staff to get more involved.

“There's never been this level of activism around a secretary of education and that level of activism and awareness is just going to increase,” said Wood.

Egley said his students are getting more involved as well. He said no one he's talked to is happy about the choice but they plan to move forward together.

KREM