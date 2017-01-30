Local refugees impacted by Pres. Trump's executive order

Local refugees hidden identity

SPOKANE, Wash. – A brother and sister in Spokane said Monday their family reunion is postponed indefinitely after President Trump’s executive order stops the vetting process for many individuals about to come to America.

They go by Omar and Rbiha and they fled their home in Iraq after having their lives threatened. They did not want to have their full identities revealed.

They said their parents, and 10-year-old sister are still in Iraq trying to flee to safety themselves. Being outspoken could put them in even more danger.

With the help of a translator, Omar said they received an envelope with a bullet inside – a death threat from neighbors for not subscribing to the same branch of Islam. After leaving Iraq, he spent more than three years in Turkey before being accepted into the United States three months ago. His sister followed shortly after.

“It’s just the matter of knowing that to live in a place where we’re free. Just to live as the person I am and not what other people want me to do,” Omar said.

Omar and Rbiha’s parents and sister were in the final stages of their vetting, and set to buy plane tickets to America – but the recent executive order means that may not be a reality for quite some time.

It was a thought that brought both of them to tears as we spoke to them.

Many who oppose admitting refugees from these parts of the world are afraid. Afraid that our own safety in America could be compromised by opening our doors.

“We left for the purpose of having a good life,” they said, “just like any citizen that would live here.”

Both Omar and Rbiha said they wanted to live in peace more than anything else.

