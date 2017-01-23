Local mechanics explain what may have caused car to lock up

SPD officer saves woman car

SPOKANE, Wash. – Among the congratulations and amazement over the rescue efforts from a Spokane Police officer who saved a woman from a burning car, was the question on Monday – How did the woman’s car lose power and what caused the fire?

Kim Novak said she was on her way home when she drove over a hard icy patch.

“The car makes a bump and at that time the engine shut off, the lights shut off, everything shut off and everything just went black,” Novak said.

She had lost all power to her car. Her automatic door locks and windows quit working and she could not open them manually.

Things got worse when a fire took over the front of her car.

“Those flames in front of the windshield are at least a foot high they were coming out the front of my windshield,” Novak recalled.

So what could have possible happened? Was it the bumpy ice patch or something else?

We spoke with a few different mechanics, who had differing opinions.

Walt Froelich, the owner of A-1 Automotive Repair said he doubts the bump caused that much damage. He said it probably was some electrical wiring that got too hot and melted. He said that could have been what caused the power to go out and fire to start, and said while very rare, it is not impossible.

Jamie Spivy is a mechanic at Superior Auto Repair. Spivy said the bump could have had something to do with it. He said the bump could have dislodged the battery cutting off power and sparking the blaze. That would mean the battery was not properly fitted or installed correctly.

Both mechanics also disagreed on whether the manual locks should have worked, even though power went out throughout the car.

Spivy said the manual locks should always be able to be used, while Froelich said the manual locks will only work if the car is in park.

If the car shut down while Novak was driving, she was not able to put it in park. Novak said her insurance company plans on investigating that cause of power loss and fire.

