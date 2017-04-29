Local edible marijuana producer discusses new state regulation

Edible pot brownie (Getty Images) (Photo: YURI CORTEZ, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A new state law will change the way edible marijuana will be regulated. Edibles will soon be subject to the same oversight as other foods.

Some edible producers are concerned about how this will affect their business. Scott Whipps is the owner of Eleven Window Ventures in Spokane Valley. He said his is one of about a thousand businesses that grow marijuana and also make edibles throughout the state. He said the industry is very competitive.

"As a small company it's tough to compete and actually make money,” Whipps said. "Definitely pushes down what I can charge for my products greatly, and basically it's been a race to bottom in terms of product pricing."

Right now, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board makes sure edibles meet state standards for packaging, labeling and ingredients. They contract with the Washington State Department of Agriculture to do food safety inspections. But the Department of Agriculture does not have final authority over edible producers.

The new legislation calls for both agencies to have authority. That means marijuana-infused food products will have to meet standards from both agencies. Producers will need to be licensed through both agencies which combined, will cost thousands of dollars a year.

Businesses that grow their own marijuana and then use it to make edibles must have two separate licenses from the cannabis board. Whipps said he pays about $2,000 a year for his licenses.

According to the legislation the producer must have valid licenses with the cannabis board. Then, they must apply for an endorsement through the department of agriculture. The application and initial endorsement fees total $895. The annual renewal fee is the same.

The department of agriculture will also be able to make new rules specific to edibles.

Whipps said he worries the costs will continue to go up.

"It's too early to tell what could come of this, but my gut feeling is it will involve more fees and more expenses,” Whipps said.

The law is set to go into effect this summer.

KREM