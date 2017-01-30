Local businesses raise more than $7,000 in one day for Spokane Valley family

Latoya Paradise

SPOKANE, Wash. – Just a little over a week ago, we told you the story of Spokane businesses coming together to help a grieving Spokane Valley family that lost their 3-year-old daughter in a house fire.

A fundraiser that began Monday morning at No-Li Brewhouse for the family raised more than $7,500 in their first day. They sold t-shirts that said “Spokane has heart.” Vintage Prints Spokane also is helping to lead the fundraising efforts.

A spokesperson from No-Li said a few people came by simply to donate cash – including one woman who donated $1,000.

The fundraiser will go on until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and they said their fundraising goal is $15,000 to cover the family’s funeral expenses.

