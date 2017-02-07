Local advocate for veterans meets with President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. – A local activist for veterans' rights met with President Trump on Tuesday, Feb 7.

Tiffany Smiley, the wife of a wounded veteran and well known Spokane Veterans activist, met with President Trump to share her and her husband Scotty’s story. Smiley was able to explain the difficult journey her and her husband faced with the VA and propose solutions to bring change to the Veterans Affairs system while meeting with President Trump.

The Spokane couple has been actively trying to change the VA system, as well as bring light to the sacrifices veterans endure for America’s freedom.

Tiffany’s husband, Scotty, has a stunning story of sacrifice himself. One day in 2005, Scotty was confronted by a suicide bomber in Iraq. There was an explosion and his world turned black. He woke up about a week later at Army Reed Medical center blind the rest of his life.

For Memorial Day 2015, the Smiley’s started a social initiative using #MemorialDay15. It was a request that people spend 15 minutes on Memorial Day simply giving pause or giving to a charity benefiting the families of those who gave their lives.

Most recently, the Smileys spoke at the joint House and Senate Republican Retreat on January 26th in Philadelphia. Scotty was invited to speak at the retreat by Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The Smileys continue to advocate on behalf of veterans, now including Tiffany’s most recent trip to the Oval Office.

