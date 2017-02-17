NWCN
List of Spokane Co. road closures due to flooding

Staff , KREM 11:21 AM. PST February 17, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – More than a dozen roads across Spokane County have been closed due to flood waters as of 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Here’s a list of all the closures:

 

Mt Carlton Road - from Hwy 206 to Feehan Rd
Kellogg Road - approx. 1 mile off Hwy 206 at end of road
Madison Road - from Sillman Rd to Randall Rd
Judkins Road - from Forker Rd to Morrison Rd 
Harvard Road - from Calumet Rd to Howie Rd and between Elder Road and Stringham Road
Stoughton Road - from Larkin Rd to Darknell Rd 
Chapman Road - off Hwy 27  
Roberts Road - from Waverly Rd cut-off to Kelso Rd  
Bradshaw Road - from Starr Rd to Idaho Stateline
Watt Road - from N Spangle Rd to Yale Rd 
Cheney-Plaza Road - between Patterson Rd and Wells Rd  
Palouse Road - north of Fairfield, WA between Jackson Rd and Hwy 27 
Randall Road - at Madison Rd intersection 
Colbert Road - from Yale Rd to Boston Rd
Ballard Road - from Dartford Dr to Austin Rd 
Dunn Road - from Woolard Rd to Big Meadows Rd 
 

Spokane County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon due to the road issues. The emergency declaration will allow the Public Works Department to obtain emergency supplies and equipment to mitigate the flood damage to roads and bridges.
 

