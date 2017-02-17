List of Spokane Co. road closures due to flooding

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – More than a dozen roads across Spokane County have been closed due to flood waters as of 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Here’s a list of all the closures:

Mt Carlton Road - from Hwy 206 to Feehan Rd

Kellogg Road - approx. 1 mile off Hwy 206 at end of road

Madison Road - from Sillman Rd to Randall Rd

Judkins Road - from Forker Rd to Morrison Rd

Harvard Road - from Calumet Rd to Howie Rd and between Elder Road and Stringham Road

Stoughton Road - from Larkin Rd to Darknell Rd

Chapman Road - off Hwy 27

Roberts Road - from Waverly Rd cut-off to Kelso Rd

Bradshaw Road - from Starr Rd to Idaho Stateline

Watt Road - from N Spangle Rd to Yale Rd

Cheney-Plaza Road - between Patterson Rd and Wells Rd

Palouse Road - north of Fairfield, WA between Jackson Rd and Hwy 27

Randall Road - at Madison Rd intersection

Colbert Road - from Yale Rd to Boston Rd

Ballard Road - from Dartford Dr to Austin Rd

Dunn Road - from Woolard Rd to Big Meadows Rd



Spokane County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon due to the road issues. The emergency declaration will allow the Public Works Department to obtain emergency supplies and equipment to mitigate the flood damage to roads and bridges.



