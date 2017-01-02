Law enforcement has busy weekend on the roads

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- As many took time off to bring in the New Year, local law enforcement stayed busy making DUI arrests and clearing up crashes as snow and cold moved through the area.

As the New Year's celebrations commenced in Downtown Spokane and other parts of the Inland Northwest, law enforcement was out looking for intoxicated drivers. The Washington State Patrol made 19 DUI arrests between Friday morning and Sunday at midnight. Fourteen of those arrests were made from the late hours of New Year's Eve to the early morning hours of New Year's Day.



Idaho State Police made 13 arrests in the Coeur D'Alene District. Coeur d'Alene police say they made 9 DUI arrest over the weekend. A spokesperson said on a typical weekend they do not see this many DUI's, but it isn't out of the ordinary for a holiday weekend.



Out on the roads, Washington State Patrol responded to 58 car crashes over the weekend and Idaho State Police helped out during 28 slide offs and 17 other types of non-injury crashes.



Law enforcement says it isn't uncommon to have collisions like this especially when the roads are covered with snow and ice.



KREM