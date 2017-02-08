Komen of Eastern Washington to shut down in March

komen 032414.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Susan G. Komen Eastern Washington affiliate will cease operations and activities on March 31, according to its board of directors.

For the past 14 years, the organization has raised money for thousands of mammograms and has given nearly $4 million to local organizations and dedicated research dollars to find a cure for breast cancer.

Organization leaders said as Komen Eastern Washington steps down, a local grass roots organization, Every Woman Can, will step forward. They are expected to announce their first Pink Ribbon Run scheduled for April 23.

KREM