K9 Laslo hangs up harness to become full time pet

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Jeff Thurman has an astounding ability to sniff out the criminal element.

“I’ve been told that since I was rookie that I just have a nose for it,” he said.

When you add Thurman’s nose to the wet nose of K9 Laslo, you’ve got the crime fighting equivalent of a power couple.

Their numbers are head spinning. In less than four years, the duo has taken down or assisted in the arrest of more than 470 suspects. Basically, if someone dares to dash, Laslo sniffs them out.

“Laslo became kind of a folk hero,” said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

His legendary reputation proceeds him.

"Couple weeks ago there was a burglary at a local dispensary and we were doing a track that led to an apartment complex. And there was a guy up on the balcony and he asked, 'Hey, which dog is that?’ It's Laslo. And he says, ‘Oh yeah, you got me,'" said Thurman.

Surrender does not always come so easily. Laslo and Thurman have wrestled through some hair raising arrests. During one arrest, a suspect fired a shot during a struggle. That's when Laslo latched on. Thurman said Laslo has no doubt saved him and other deputies from being harmed.

Laslo has taken a beating too. During one incident, a pitbull chomped down on his leg. In another, he was attacked by a suspect wearing an arm cast.

“He just was beating the tar out of Las with his cast. Gave him a bloody nose and stuff," Thurman explained.

Laslo shakes it off as if he was born to wear a badge. He was born in Germany and Thurman actually speaks to him sometimes in his native language.

For three years German trainers groomed Laslo to be a grand champion show dog. Luckily for us, he didn't make the cut.

"He just loves to work,” said Thurman. "As soon as he sees me put on my uniform and hears the patrol car keys he'll run right out to the patrol car."

Laslo is all business on patrol, unleashing howls, growls and the kind of bark that makes you shake in your boots. Thurman said his bark is much worse than his bite. But when Laslo is not on shift, he downshifts into a cuddly ball of fur.

“He loves to be petted, wants to snuggle all the time and have his Kong toy," Thurman said.

Laslo will soon have a lot more snuggle time. Come March 1, the 7-year-old will hang up his work harness. Thurman accepted a promotion in the detective division. Given the deep bond with his buddy, the promotion is bittersweet.

"Twenty-one years in law enforcement, it's been the best gig I've ever had," he said. “The funny thing around the department too, and even with my wife is, I am known as Laslo’s human.”

Laslo’s human is loyal too, which is why Laslo will transition from full-time partner to full-time family pet. From here on out, he will chase his Kong instead of criminals, followed by frequent dips for some doggy paddling. At the beginning of March, Thurman will set out solo for the first time in a long time.

"I know the first time I have a bad guy run and I don't have him there it's going to be tough,” said Thurman.

There is no doubt two legs are not as fast as four. Thurman will always take pride in the four years when he was one half of an extraordinary pair.

Police K9’s generally retired around 8 or 9 years-old, so Laslo is retiring a bit early while he is still healthy. K9 Support Northwest is sponsoring a retirement fund for Laslo. It will cover things like future veterinary bills. Any leftover money would be donated to the K9 unit. If you’re going to miss Laslo don’t worry, you will be able to keep up with him during his retirement on his Facebook page.