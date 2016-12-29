How to report a pothole in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. --- City crews are out plowing the streets but when the snow abates, they will begin to fill in the potholes caused by the cold weather.

The City of Spokane does not have a dedicated pothole crew – when it snows, those same staffers will work to plow the roads – but they regularly patch up bad spots.

City officials said they use a cold weather mix that is a temporary patch to make sure drivers’ cars are not destroyed by the roads.

Check out the crater that is growing daily on south Regal St on the South Hill @KREM2 @SpokaneCity #potholeproblems #winterwoes pic.twitter.com/uIG9fKDApl — Molly Trotter (@KREMMolly) December 29, 2016

Residents can actually report potholes by calling 509-755-CITY, emailing streetsinfo@spokanecity.org or going online to spokanecity.org and clicking on the “report a pothole” function.

“It’s not actually the snow that causes potholes,” explained city spokesperson Brian Coddington. “It’s the freezing and thawing that really gets you.”

Coddington said in 2014, crews filled in 2948 potholes, and in 2015, they filled in 2,728. So far in 2016, they have filled 3,005 potholes.

#SpokaneStreets graders are in West Central plowing residential streets. Move parked cars to the even side of street. pic.twitter.com/iIQKGUpsfr — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 29, 2016

