How much snow are you really shoveling?

Kourtni Jefson , KREM 11:52 AM. PST February 04, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane accumulated at least 6.9 inches of snow on Friday. Residents woke up to a thick blanket of snow in their driveways. When it comes time to get out the equipment and start shoveling snow, have you ever wondered: “how much snow am I really shoveling?” The National Weather Service has an algorithm for people who want to find out.

According to the NWS, the weight of snow depends on the amount of water contained in it. Fluffy snow weighs less per unit volume that dense snow.

 

 

A cubic foot of H20 weighs 62.5 pounds at standard temperature and pressure.

 

 

Yesterday’s snow contained 0.73 inches of moisture or about a 16th of a foot.

 

 

Therefore, yesterday’s 6.9 inches of snowfall weighs about 3.8 pounds per square foot. According to the NWS, a standard snow shovel is about 1.5 square feet, so every shovel full of yesterday’s snow weighs about 5.7 pounds.

 

 

 

If your driveway is 18 feet by 20 feet and you shovel it clean this AM, you will have moved over a ton of snow! Looks like you can skip the gym today!

 

 

If your driveway was not clear before yesterday, it looks like you have quite the work out plan. 

