House of Charity learns from first norovirus outbreak to better control second

House of Charity 12.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – House of Charity in Spokane had a second outbreak of the Norovirus, but leaders said Monday thanks to what they learned during the first outbreak – they were able to quickly stop it from spreading.

House of Charity said they worked with the Spokane Regional Health District to keep the second round of Norovirus under control. This time, only 24 people got sick, compared to the nearly 80 that were sick last time.

Sam Dompier the director of the House of Charity said it may not be the last time an outbreak happens but the staff is better equipped to deal with it now.

“We were able to get ahead of it a lot faster this time around,” Dompier said.

Staff worked quickly to implement suggestions made by SRHD – such as quickly closing down feeding services and closing during the day so they could clean.

They also put in new hand washing stations and said they were diligent about cleaning surfaces and bathrooms with bleach.

SRHD said the norovirus can stay on a surface for about two weeks.

House of Charity also worked to educate their patrons about the virus. People who were sick this time around were also sent to the hospital instead of staying at House of Charity.

“With these practices in places, I think that probably when it’s going to happen again, we’ll be able to control it in a similar manner and it doesn’t have to be as traumatic as that first time was.”

