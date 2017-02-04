Hillyard neighbors help out drivers stuck in the snow

Neighbors help driver who got stuck in the snow (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The snow that piled up Saturday caused a lot of issues for drivers.

Cars getting stuck in the snow became a common sight.

“I was literally driving right here on Crestline and I was just taking a left and my car would just not go forward and I was stuck," said driver Viktorya Kapustina.

People who live in her neighborhood came to her rescue. A person actually pulled the car out with a truck.

"People started walking out and like and helping me out. I am so thankful that they helped me out," she said.

Just minutes after she got out, another driver came around that same corner and got stuck. This time all that was needed was a little man power. KREM 2 photographer Dave Somers got in to help as well. The driver was quickly back out on the road.

While KREM 2 was out in that Hillyard neighborhood we saw four cars get stuck turning onto residential streets within about a block.

KREM