Heavy rain causes washouts on Spokane Co. roads

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane Public Works officials have closed several roads around the county due to washouts.

Officials said Harvard Road has been closed between Stringham Road and Elder Road. A detour is in place from Elder Road to Molter Road then onto Stringham Road.

Stoughton Road between Larkin Road and Darknell Road is also closed. A detour is in place from Stoughton to Madison Road and from the Palouse highway to Darknell Road.

This section of Stoughton Road has been blocked off due to this washout.

