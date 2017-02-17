CHATTAROY, Wash. – Three people were injured in a head on crash near Chattaroy Friday afternoon.

Officials said it happened on Highway 2 at Bear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Washington State Patrol said Timothy Koenig, 66, was driving south on Highway 2 when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and struck another car head on.

The driver of the other vehicle, Ronnie Bowlan, 71, and his passenger, Jim Bowlan, 76, were both injured. Koenig was also injured. All three were transported to Sacred Heart.

Authorities said the cause of the crash was inattention and negligent driving charges will be filed.

#TrafficAlert detours in place NB and SB on Hwy 2 North of Spokane for head-on vehicle accident #SCFD4 pic.twitter.com/x5lRvg19HT — Spokane Co FireDist4 (@SpokaneCoFire4) February 17, 2017

