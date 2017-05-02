Gonzaga becomes certified 'bee campus'

Three beekeepers from the Olympia Beekeepers Association installed about 30,000 bees and two queens into two hives at the governor's mansion. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga University recently became a certified ‘bee campus’ as part of the Bee Campus USA program.

Gonzaga has two bee apiaries in the John J. Hemmingson University Center’s roof garden, as well as one at Bozarth Mansion.

According to their website, the Bee Campus USA Program is designed to marshal the strengths of colleges and educational campuses for the benefit of pollinators.

Gonzaga is one of 25 educational institutions around the country and the first university in Washington to be certified. The university was acknowledged for their efforts in seeking ways to manage Eastern Washington landscapes and do so in an environmentally-friendly way.

According to the Gonzaga News Service, the university harvested around 50 pounds of honey during the summer of 2016 from its three hives. This year, the hives are expected to reach their maximum capacity of up to 50,000 bees each this year.

KREM