Gonzaga art student killed in Hwy 195 crash

Alex Gill (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Gonzaga University student was killed in a car crash on Highway 195 in Whitman County on Friday.

University official confirmed Alex Gill, 20, was a sophomore art major. His mother works at the Gonzaga Law School. He was also a Gonzaga officials posted about his death on Facebook asking the community to pray for him and his family.

Officials said Gill was headed north on Highway 195 when he lost control of his car and crossed the center line hitting a semi head on.

Gill was pronounced dead at the scene. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for his funeral costs.

KREM