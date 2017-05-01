Garland Theater marquee undergoes $20K restoration

SPOKANE, Wash. – The iconic Garland Theater marquee is getting a makeover!

The identifiable sign, which dates back to 1945, is set to undergo a $20,000 restoration, which will include new lights and new paneling.

Tana Brunson, general manager of the Garland Theater, said restoration crews will remove the neon first, then strip the sign down and paint it.

“It’s something we have wanted to do for many years. The marquee is kind of the face of the theater and the district and it was starting to look a little shabby,” said Brunson.

Brunson said the theater hopes to have the sign back up in a few weeks, but forecasted rain will be a hindrance.

