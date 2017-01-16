Garage fire traps N. Spokane family in backyard

A family was trapped in their backyard after a fire burned a garage in North Spokane. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A North Spokane family became trapped behind their home after their garage caught on fire early Monday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the garage fire on West Weile Avenue and North Lindeke Street.

House fire in north Spokane. pic.twitter.com/rifoffjfQ4 — Nick Beber (@PhotogNickBeber) January 16, 2017

Two adults and two teenagers who live in the home said they were stuck in the backyard after they could not get out due to the fire and snow in the area.

There were no injuries, but the garage was completely lost. According to fire crews, the house was barely touched by the flames.

