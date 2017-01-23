Friends and family applaud Spokane PD officer's heroism

SPOKANE, Wash. – On Friday evening, Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering’s life would change. He would respond to a call of a woman, trapped in her car, and it was on fire. There was no time to waste, and Officer Schwering knew he needed to save her and he did – quickly.

Officer Schwering was first on scene and found Kim Novak, trapped inside her car. Officer Schwering said he was glad he was there at the time.

“I just got out of the training car, so I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.

Up until last summer, his job with the Spokane Police had him mostly behind a desk, working for police accountability.

The entire ordeal was filmed on Schwering’s body camera and the footage has since gone viral.

Ironically, it was Officer Schwering who was instrumental in getting body cameras for SPD. Little did he know, just a couple years later it would be his body cam footage that would be going viral across the nation.

We spoke with fellow policemen who have known Schwering for years. They said his humility naturally keeps him out of the spotlight. They also were both so happy that this body cam footage – his project – was able to show the force in such a positive light.

“I think having a positive story on a body camera’s great because no one can really pick this one apart,” Office Ryan Snider of SPD said. “I mean with an office involve shooting video, everyone’ so quick to judge an officer’s actions or what they did or didn’t do and in this case, Schwering went right to work.”

These kinds of situations go on constantly throughout the year, but having that body camera gives us that advantage of actually showing the public what our officers are experiencing out there.

We also spoke to Schwering’s better half – his wife Sarah. She said it was a big decision for him to become an officer out in the field, and one that the whole family decided together. She said their sons have always seen their dad as a hero – and now millions of others across the nation do too.

“He’s phenomenal,” she said. “I mean, again, he’s truly one of the most humble persons you’ll ever meet and I’m honored to be his wife.”

