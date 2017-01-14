Freya closed Saturday due to water main break

SPOKANE, Wash. – A water main break on the South Hill early Saturday morning is causing traffic delays.

Spokane Police are asking people to avoid Freya Street due to the break. Officials said it happened around 2:00 a.m. on Freya near Congress. Crews expect Freya to be closed all day Saturday.

Thor from Hartson north will be a two-way street while crews work to fix the break and clear the water and ice.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution due to the slick conditions and traffic revisions in the area.

KREM