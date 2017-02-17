Flooding traps families in Springdale neighborhood

Flooding blocks a neighborhood in Springdale from getting out.

SPRINGDALE, Wash. --- About four families are stuck in Springdale, after flooding closed the only bridges and road that will get to their neighborhood.

The only way they can get in and out, past the floodwater, is by taking a tractor. The families live on Springdale-Hunters Road.

My Photog .@KREMJeff and I had to ride on this tractor to get across high water to stranded homeowners. pic.twitter.com/EIZnWwOwqH — Bre Clark (@KREMBre) February 17, 2017

They said they have been stuck before, even pretty regularly, but never like this and never in February.

"We've lived her for 10 years and this is the worst I've ever seen it," said Kimberly Hunt, a property owner in the area.

After KREM 2 crossed the bridge on a tractor, we discovered the bridge could actually be washed away by the floodwaters.

"You don't know how deep it is," said Hunt. "The water is running really fast and that tractor could have ended up down the creek somewhere."

Another concern is more rain; apparently the Calder fire a few years back has made way for more flooding as the snow melts.

"It left big, open land," explained Hunt. "There's nothing to stop this water so it's all going to come down and when it comes down, it comes into the creek and this is what we get."

Rain and snow melt caused major flooding across the area this week, and even prompted a state of emergency in neighboring Spokane County.

Springdale-Hunters Road is actually a private road, and not maintained by Stevens County, so residents just have to hope there is not an emergency while they wait things out.

"You just have to ride it out and hope that it stays away from the house," said Hunt.

