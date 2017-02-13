Fire engulfs North Spokane home

Fire enguls home near Oak and Cleveland. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A house near North Oak Street and West Cleveland Avenue became engulfed in flames early Monday morning.

Fire officials confirmed 24 personnel responded to the scene and located a male believed to be between 35-40 years old. Crews found the victim outside of the home.

Mark John with the Spokane Fire Department said the victim is believed to have second degree burns to his face, arms and hands. The victim was transported to Sacred Heart to be treated for his injuries. Crews do not believe there were any other victims or people in the house at the time of the fire.

Fire officials are working to confirm the cause of the fire, but believe is was started after the victim attempted to work on an oil heating system.

KREM